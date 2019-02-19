Indians pick up first Tri-County title since 2015

There was a conference championship on the line Monday night when state-ranked Osage welcomed state-ranked Boonville for a heavyweight regular season finale.

And just like the Indians have done all season, with two tournament titles also under their belt, the ninth-ranked team in Class 4 showed up when it mattered most and handed the third-ranked team in Class 4 their first loss in 17 games with a 55-46 win to capture the conference crown. It was Osage's second conference championship in program history and first since 2015.

“I think with our team versus teams in the past, this team has been playing together for a long time and the heart all of us have is a huge difference,” Osage senior Kerrigan Gamm said of a program that has made two straight state quarterfinal appearances.

And even with the track record of the past four years, which also consists of three district championships, the success never gets old for Osage coach Scott Rowland.

“They continue to surprise me. I guess I should stop saying that, but they keep showing up in big games,” Rowland said with a smile.

“It was just a full team effort because- no doubt- Boonville is probably the best team we’ve played and they are good… To get them on Senior Night is quite an accomplishment.”

Both teams came in with unbeaten conference records and just like the Tri-County Conference Tournament last December, Osage ended up being the final team left standing in a winner-take-all game. The Pirates certainly did not make it easy, though.

The first half featured six ties and two lead changes and Boonville was back in front at the start of the third quarter by a single point as the Indians struggled early to adjust to the Pirates full-court zone press. Osage actually coughed up the ball eight more times than its opponent on the night, but Boonville was never able to extend any lead by more than a single possession.

Then something clicked for Osage. Trailing 27-26, the Indians found their groove and went on a 17-3 run to take a 13-point lead into the final frame.

“Our big plan was slowing them down a little bit because they do like to run a lot. When you put us next to each other, we are very similar,” Osage senior Carson Wood noted. “So knowing how we like to play and how they like to play, because we did a lot of video watching on them, we just knew to slow them down and play our game because it has been working for us and it worked out.”

Osage started to knock down shots and Boonville was not quite able to keep up. Rowland said whether it was ball fakes, finding the high post or going against the grain by faking one way and going another, his club found its stride.

“It is tough when you play defense for a while and we go ahead and score. I think they got a little bit frustrated,” Rowland said of Boonville.

There was still eight minutes left to play, however, and Osage had to protect its lead. Boonville started the final frame on an 8-0 run to cut the gap to just five points, but it was the closest the Pirates would get. Rowland said it was one of the strangest quarters he had ever witnessed because with 10 Indian turnovers and just one shot from the field, his team held on. It was free throw shooting that carried Osage home as the team hit all 12 of its shots from the charity stripe in the fourth quarter and finished 16-19 for a solid 84 percent.

“We set the bar high in practice and have certain drills we have to do. If we don’t make a good percentage, we’ll have to make up for it,” Gamm said of her team’s efforts at the line. “It is just one of the things we tip ur cap on so I think being able to go out there and execute it like we do is a huge key. Usually it comes down to free throws to win games.”

Rowland certainly won’t take it for granted.

“We re lucky that really, pretty much all of them are good free throw shooters,” he said.

“Talk about cool under pressure.”

Wood led the way for Osage with 16 points, sophomore Sara Wolf put up 11, senior Payton Good recorded a double-double with 10 points and rebounds and Gamm finished the night with eight points respectively. All five of Osage’s seniors scored at least one basket including Zoie Turner and Karli Kempf, and the head coach commended all the contributions and the difference they have made. Osage went a perfect 7-0 in conference for the first time in school history and Rowland said he could not be more proud of the group overall.

“They have given so much to each other and to their team. It is wonderful to see them earn success on the court,” he said.

Osage (20-3) will be the third seed in the opening round of the Class 4 District 9 Tournament at Boonville on Saturday where the Indians face No. 6 Fulton (3-18) at 3 p.m. Despite all the success from the regular season, Gamm said it is no time to underestimate anyone.

“Just taking it one game at a time,” the senior said. “We are never going to look past an opponent so right now we are going to get ready for Fulton for Saturday and just keep doing what we do well.”