For the fourth time in five years, Brookfield has a Class 1 state wrestling champion in the 285-pound division.

Brooks Baker dominated throughout the tournament, and he was joined by 126-pound Bulldog Donavan Parn as state champion. Marceline senior Cooper Fisher claimed a Class 1 state championship at 113 pounds just 20 minutes into Saturday night's championship session.

Despite the slick, low-visibility conditions in and around Columbia throughout the weekend, everything at Mizzou Arena occurred promptly as scheduled.

Baker barged through the 285 division, pinning all four of his opponents. None of them made it halfway through the second period. The Wyoming-bound senior claimed his third state title by pinning New Madrid County Central's Jartavias Maltbia immediately before the sounding of the whistle concluding the first period.

"I've learned and I've grown from my sophomore year," Baker said. His only loss in his four years of state tournament appearances in the heavyweight class was to Whitfield's Max Darrah as a 10th grader, and he avenged that loss in last year's championship.

"I especially had to prove that I'm still growing this year. It was my last match for my hometown, and I wanted to show the state of Missouri what Brookfield Bulldogs look like. Every second of every match, I treated it like a battle."

Both of Brookfield's state champions finished the season undefeated with 40-plus victories, and Fisher finished 38-3.

Marceline finished the tournament in fifth place with 103 points, although the Tigers were in second behind powerhouse Whitfield through Friday night. Whitfield placed nine wrestlers in the semifinals, and won another state title by 65.5 points over Seneca.

The Tigers were edged out by Lawson late on Saturday. The Cardinals finished with 107 points. Brookfield finished ninth of 56 qualifying teams with 71 points.

Tiger coach Austin Bruner said that a lot of things could have gone differently on Friday and Saturday, but that Fisher's adding a new name to the Marceline gymnasium banner with a state title was a special moment for him.

Fisher rattled off a pair of first-period pins before defeating Seneca's Kendon Pollard by 5-3 decision in the semifinals. He beat Whitfield's Jason Shaw in the championship by 4-2 decision. Shaw defeated Brookfield freshman Jaden Abongo in the quarterfinals.

"Cooper went out and wrestled his best tournament," Bruner said. "He pushed the pace in every match, and he went out there and dictated each and every match. He proved that he was the best 113-pounder in the tournament. He's worked his entire life for this, and he got it done. I couldn't be happier for him."

Bruner said that although his team came short of its ultimate goal, he could not ask anything more from his athletes.

"We talked all year about wrestling for six minutes and going two minutes at a time, and that's what we asked of our guys this weekend. Some things didn't go our way, but I'm proud of the way each guy wrestled."

Two of Bruner's wrestlers fell immediately short of the ultimate goal on Saturday night.

Returning 138-pound state champion Clayton Stallo lost by 3-1 decision in the 145-pound finals to Palmyra's Ross Arch. Stallo defeated Arch for the 138 title a year ago.

Colton Fisher was on the losing end of Parn's state title bout at 126. Saturday was the fifth time Parn and Colton Fisher met this season.

Bruner had nothing but praise for the way those two seniors battled to conclude their wrestling careers.

"I want to make it clear that this moment doesn't define them through their entire lives," Bruner emphasized. "They're outstanding young men with the character of champions, and it hurts right now, but they're competitors. It's a good analogy for the way things go sometimes."

Colton Fisher finished the season 35-7, and Stallo ended 31-3.

Marceline had other medalists. Junior 152-pounder Cullen Bruner, after losing by a heavily debated clasping call in the third overtime period of his semifinal match to Whitfield's Matthew Schueddig, lost his fourth-round wrestleback. He defeated Lathrop's Tyler Paul for the second time in the tournament to claim fifth place.

Marceline 182-pound senior Seth Cupp fell by 10-4 decision in the semifinals to Versailles' Michael Trotter before falling to Whitfield's Ethan Hovis in the consolation championship. He finished fourth.

The nascent Marceline girls' program had no medalists, although 126-pound Kenzie Stahl and 131-pound Baylee Jobson would have been guaranteed a medal if the first-year tournament furnished them past the top four places. Both Stahl and Jobson were eliminated in the round preceding the third-place match in their respective weight classes.

Aside from its two champions, the Bulldogs had no other medalists.

In Parn's match versus Colton Fisher, both were scoreless into the middle of the second period before Parn gained an advantageous position. All of a sudden, that was that.

Brookfield coach Drew Passley said that Parn is one of the snakiest wrestlers he has ever worked with.

"The kid is one of the best in getting you where he wants you to be," Passley said. "Neither (Parn nor Colton Fisher) were going to surprise anyone having wrestled that many times. It's a matter of executing the game plan, and he had an opportunity to put the kid on his back, and he ended it right there. Donavan wrestled one of the best matches I've seen out of him. He's wrestled for a long time, and he showed that the moment wasn't too big for him. He came out, and he was ready to go."

Brookfield 182-pound senior Brandon Delana was eliminated by Macon's Augustus Davis in the third round of wrestle backs, what some call the "bubble match." Dawson Baker was eliminated in the second wrestle back at 170, and Quinn Gladbach, in just his second year of competitive wrestling, lost consecutive matches to begin the 120 bracket.