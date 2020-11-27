Columns share an author’s personal perspective.

In olden days the Senate blocking

Bills was seen as something shocking,

But now, God knows,

Anything

Goes



When GOP reps with a state to sell

Shack up at Trump Hotel and

Swill Veuve Cliquots

Anything

Goes



The world has gone mad today

Kim Jong Un’s rad today,

And Trump fights today,

And gaslights today.

When Proud Boys today

Wear MAGA hats today

And beat up Bernie Bros



Although he’s not a great advancer

And women aren’t bound to answer

When he gropes low,

Anything

Goes



When the Taliban’s bounty setting

Isn’t given a thorough vetting

Corruption shows, but

Anything

Goes



Whenpostmasters skip court and wail

And tamper with all the mail

Until it slows,

Anything

Goes



If gridlocks you like,

If COVID stocks you like,

If last breaths you like,

If more deaths you like,

If steep curves you like

Or campaign pervs you like,

Why, nobody will oppose!



When every night,

The set that’s smart

Is intruding in Supreme Court parties that will expose,

Anything

Goes



The world has gone mad today

And Putin’s sad today,

And Flynn’s free today,

And Russians pee today,

When The Prez today

Evensays today

That only he knows



And though he’s such a lousy speaker

Barr may agree because he’s weaker and

Arrest his foes,

Anything

Goes



If abandoned fleets you like,

If tax cheats you like

If long ties you like,

If long lies you like,

If drippy dyes you like

With sweaty guys you like,

Why nobody will oppose!



And though Trump’s tribe proved they’re cancer

We no longer have to answer

To what they propose

Anything

Goes



Based on “Anything Goes” by Cole Porter.

Chandra Bozelko writes the award-winning blog Prison Diaries. You can follow her on Twitter at @ChandraBozelko and email her at outlawcolumn@gmail.com.