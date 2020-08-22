Hank Waters was what you might call a practical optimist.

He had an unshakable faith that everything would work out for the best. If things went sideways for reasons beyond his control, he wouldn’t fret; he’d look for a way to make the most of it. That was the practical part.

"Take what you get that's good and trade on it," he’d say, "that's what I do."

What he did better than anyone else was write newspaper editorials. His daily column in the Tribune, with its Midwestern wit and uncanny insight, made him the community’s clear-eyed voice of reason for five decades. He always said the hardest thing was not the writing, but the coming up with things to write about. It’s hard enough to write something remarkable every once in a while. He did it very day for 50 years, an astonishing feat. When he went on vacation he wrote ahead, putting as many as 30 editorials "in the bank" so he’d never miss a day in print.

Most readers never even knew he was gone.

A driving force in his life was public service. He loved bringing people together, in public through his editorials or in private, acting as a facilitator when he thought he could be of use. He seemed to be involved in everything. Some critics saw that as a good ol’ boy pulling strings for his own benefit, but people who knew better knew he was trying to build bridges for the common good. Nothing excited him more than to come up with a creative way for everyone to win.

He never threatened anyone, never held a grudge and he always tried to find a way to say yes instead of no.

I asked him once why he never ran for elected office. He said he thought he could serve the public better as an editorial writer than as a politician. The other path might have led to more fame and power, but that’s not why he was in it. He wanted to see if there was a way to nudge public policy toward something better for everyone, and he always seemed to have an opinion about how to do that. Life as a newspaper publisher was the perfect job for him.

He had a well-deserved reputation for being a cheapskate and took some ribbing for things like holding up his threadbare pants with a rope instead of a belt. He was frugal, to be sure, but also compulsively generous. His large gifts are well documented; less known are the smaller amounts he gave to so many charities year after year he had to keep a list so he could remember which ones he’d already sent a check.

As a newspaper man, he followed in the family tradition of his predecessors — the strong-willed and sometimes controversial great-uncle Ed Watson, and his father, H.J. "Jack" Waters Jr., whose steady hand guided the Tribune for almost 30 years.

By the time Hank took over in 1966, he’d risen through the ranks as an outgoing ad man who was made for the public persona he later created as editor and publisher. He came of age during a golden era for newspapers, believing a strong community depended on a competent community newspaper taking seriously its watchdog role, holding public officials accountable and treating everyone with fairness and respect. Not everyone subject to that kind of honest reporting would like it, he said, but they’d respect the reasons for publishing a negative story as long as it was accurate and people knew that anyone else facing the same circumstances would get the same treatment.

He was unique among editorial writers for using the first person and endorsing candidates for elected office. A political moderate, he was accused by conservatives of being too liberal and by liberals as being too conservative. He was ahead of his time on social issues like fair housing and drug legalization and was supportive of local business. While it was easy for some to disagree with his editorial positions, it was tougher to deny his logic.

He won newspaper wars, built a thriving commercial printing business from scratch and had some fun along the way, often at his own expense. His Amateur Gardner column seemed less about imparting gardening wisdom than about poking fun at his own horticultural mishaps, inevitably made more tolerable by a toddy at cocktail hour.

When the newspaper business changed and it was time to do something else, he looked forward instead of backward. It was something he always seemed to be able to do in times of change, even if it was tough to see how all the details of life were going to fall back into place.

"There’s no sense wondering where your desk is going to be," he said. "It'll be somewhere."

In the end, his body just wore out. He always said he’d write until he couldn’t do it anymore, and that’s what he did. His last editorial was less than a month ago.

He’ll be remembered as someone whose public life and private acts of generosity and service combined to make the community a better place. And what more can any of us hope for? He was the kind of guy you’d want to go to for advice because you knew he’d be able to see things clearly, be honest and constructive with criticism, and do what he could to help, with a positive outlook and a sense of humor. Above all, he was fair.

He was the guy I always wanted to be when I grew up. I still do.

Andy Waters is the Tribune’s former president and general manager.