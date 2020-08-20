My personal epiphany with the bitter legacy of racism came years ago, when I began to research my family tree.

My father’s Van Nostrand ancestors were Dutch, settling in upstate New York. They fought for the Union in the Civil War. My mother’s Beard relatives were Scottish, making their way through the Carolinas, Kentucky and eventually Missouri. Some rode north, some rode south when the war broke out.

And some of them owned slaves.

All genealogists expect to find some uncomfortable revelations as they dig into the past. Still, I was absolutely gobsmacked.

The story of one of my maternal ancestors is particularly horrifying. An illiterate farmer in Kentucky, he summoned the county clerk in 1824 to dictate his will.

The clerk, in longhand, duly itemized the list of possessions. Furniture, farm implements, horses, cattle, hogs, sheep — and four slaves. He noted that my relative signed with his mark.

Those enslaved people had names. A woman called Sylvia. A girl, Betty. A boy, Sam. Only a man named Charles was emancipated. They had feelings, dreams, desires. My ancestors hacked into the wilderness in search of a better life, but some were apparently unable to envision a better life for what they regarded as human property.

I simply cannot grasp the thinking that drove them to treat other human beings as commodities, to be bought and sold. Apologists for the practice of slavery often argue that we shouldn’t judge our forebears through the prism of modern values. That is utter nonsense. Many people at the time recognized the inherent dignity of every human life.

I have strived my entire career to shine the light on social and racial inequities — a bedrock principle of journalism, and one of the primary reasons I chose this line of work. I have confronted bigots and white supremacists, including those holding public office. I’m not willing to shrug my shoulders and accept the status quo.

History professor Ibram X. Kendi argues in his powerful book "How to Be an Antiracist" that it’s not enough to declare, "I’m not racist," while doing nothing to dismantle the racist policies and power structure that built society as we know it today.

"There is no neutrality in the racism struggle," he writes. Instead, the path toward a just society requires each of us to be actively antiracist in how we think and act.

NEWSPAPERS GRAPPLE WITH HISTORY, TOO

A recent series in the Tribune on our nation’s Confederate legacy called out the racist heritage of many of the leading newspapers in the South.

What that story didn’t say was that the Tribune itself was part of that heritage. For example, Ed Watson, the owner and editor from 1905 to 1937, has been harshly judged by history for writing editorials that encouraged the 1923 lynching of James Scott, a custodian at the University of Missouri Medical School.

Scott, a Black man and World War I veteran, was accused of raping a 14-year-old girl along the MKT Railroad tracks. A mob broke into the Boone County Jail, put a rope around his neck and took him to Stewart Road, where he was hanged from a bridge over the tracks.

The Tribune has certainly evolved beyond those days. My predecessors as editor have attempted over the years to highlight the contributions of African American citizens to our community, document their ongoing struggle for parity in society, and advocate for fairness in employment, housing, education and the criminal justice system.

However, like many other newspapers, our newsroom remains predominantly white — about 90 percent Caucasian and 10 percent Asian American, with no Black staffers. One manager is Asian American. The newsroom is 78% male and 22% female.

Even worse, there are no Black editors, reporters or photographers at any of Gannett’s 13 newspapers in Missouri, including Springfield, Columbia, Independence, Camdenton and a number of smaller publications, from Kirksville and Chillicothe in the north to Neosho and Rolla in the south.

That’s simply not acceptable. It’s difficult to cover communities of color fairly and build trust when none of the reporters you send out looks like the people they are talking to, and may not grasp the difficulties of everyday life faced by African Americans.

WHAT ARE WE GOING TO DO?

Gannett, which merged with GateHouse in late 2019, is committed to inclusivity. For many years, it has had a policy of requiring editors to consider diversity in their hiring decisions.

The company has a goal for staffing in its newsrooms to reach parity with the diversity in their communities by 2025. The Tribune shares that commitment. There are some newsroom openings in Missouri now, presenting a prime opportunity to hire journalists of color.

What can we do in the meantime? The Principles of Ethical Conduct that guide all Gannett journalists provide some answers.

We will listen and learn about the pernicious ways that racism infiltrates daily life in our communities. No journalist can afford the arrogance of a closed mind.

We will seek to gain understanding of the communities, individuals and issues we cover to provide an informed account of activities. And we will reflect and encourage understanding of the diverse segments of our community.

We will seek solutions as well as expose problems and wrongdoing in order to effect change for the good in the communities we serve. We will seek to promote understanding of complex issues. And we must help show how wrongs can be righted.

We will call out racism when we see it. We will use our opinion pages to decry racist acts and systemic inequalities.

We will provide public forums for diverse people and views. We will seek out even more diverse voices for opinion-page commentary.

I believe that a newspaper should hold a mirror to the community it serves. This is a two-way conversation. Let us know how we’re doing.

Jim Van Nostrand is executive editor at the Columbia Daily Tribune. Reach him at jimvan@columbiatribune.com.