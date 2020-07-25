UM President and acting MU Chancellor Choi has recently demonstrated a disturbingly patronizing and antiquated leadership preference. Hank Waters amplified and supported these characteristics in his July 22 column. President Choi’s behavior and Mr. Waters’ comments are troublingly inconsistent with a public university and campus culture where respectful dissent and the benefits of shared governance are normally in evidence.

Successful institutions of higher education in 2020 and beyond must reflect fluid, flexible, creative governance. They must be secure enough to negotiate constructive conflict in solving the real and substantial problems of their survival. This includes welcoming and listening to the thoughts and ideas of their students, faculty, and staff.

Universities are not "traditional" businesses. Attempts to consolidate power at the top weaken responsiveness to necessary change. Successful university leadership actively balances the power of "academy" and "administration." Failure to fulfill the mission of "respect, discovery and academic pluralism" will bleed talent over time. It will prevent an institution from attracting the very students, faculty and administrators who are their future.

Any "leader" who stifles dissent, requires silence in disagreement, or doubles down on opposing voices by investigating their employees is not demonstrating the integrity, transparency or respect worthy of the title. These are positions unworthy of amplification. "My way, or the highway" is not leadership, it is autocracy. Autocracy has no place in the campus leadership of a major university.

Mizzou students, faculty, staff and the Columbia community she calls home, deserve leadership whose beliefs are demonstrably consistent with a culture of respectful dissent and shared governance.

Ruth Friar, Columbia