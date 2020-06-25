I lost both of my parents last year. They were only in their 60s when they got sick, and better medical care could have given them more time with us. But like so many in Missouri, my family couldn’t afford all of the care that my parents needed, and they passed away just a few months apart.

My dad got sick first. He ended up in the hospital for a couple weeks at first, and then later, for a whole month. Even though he clearly couldn’t afford his hospital bills, he was unable to get Medicaid coverage because our state’s arduous eligibility requirements make it almost impossible for most adults to qualify. He had just turned 62, so he wasn’t yet old enough to be eligible for Medicare either, and the payments through Social Security weren’t nearly enough to pay for what he needed.

My dad worked as a small-town mechanic for decades, and my mother was a waitress. They worked hard to support our family, but that didn’t make them wealthy people by a long shot. The income eligibility cutoff for Medicaid for adults with children is only a few hundred dollars per month. My parents often lived paycheck to paycheck and couldn’t build up the kind of savings they would have needed for major expenses like a hospital stay.

So we were forced to make decisions about care based on what our family could afford, not what doctors told us Dad really needed. We did the best we could, but he passed away last February.

After my father died, I decided I had to do something. I couldn’t stand the idea that anyone else would have to face the same situation I did and lose a loved one simply because they didn’t have thousands of dollars in savings. That’s why I started collecting signatures to put Medicaid expansion on this year’s ballot and encouraging rural Missouri to help expand health care coverage.

As I travel across Missouri, I make it a point to speak at community meetings, and listen to Missourians of all different backgrounds. I hear from plenty of people who have stories similar to mine. One man I spoke with, John, had lost several of his toes to diabetes because he couldn’t afford insulin. John had spent his career in machinery work and after an injury, his disability benefits and a part-time job provided just enough income that he wasn’t able to qualify for Medicaid.

This wasn’t a coincidence. Missouri has one of the lowest Medicaid eligibility cutoffs in the nation. Our program does not cover most adults, and for families, the income eligibility threshold is a staggering one-fifth of the poverty line. So even though people like my parents spend decades paying into the system to support Medicaid, most of us aren’t actually seeing the benefits of what we contribute. Our taxes are going to other states and cities while our rural communities suffer.

The more people I spoke with, the more passionate I became about organizing my community to change our health care system. But then, my mother got sick, and the worst experience of my life repeated itself before my eyes. My family was already struggling to pay the hospital bills from my father’s care, and we were forced to make the exact same decisions as we had with my father, but now with my mother — choosing only the treatment we could afford, not the treatment that was necessary.

With both my parents gone, I’m now the caretaker for my adult brother, who has Down syndrome, and Medicaid helps cover the costs of the day program that he attends. Even though he was able to qualify for Medicaid, helping him continue to navigate the system has been frustrating, to say the least. I can't even imagine how much more difficult it would be without access to the kind of care he needs.

But this year, we have a real chance to help hundreds of thousands of families in our state get access to the care they and their loved ones need. We can all vote yes on Amendment 2 on Aug. 4. This ballot measure would help an estimated 230,000 Missourians gain access to health care by expanding Medicaid. So many people in our state have lost their jobs during the pandemic, through no fault of their own, yet they remain ineligible for our current Medicaid system and have been left without insurance during a national health crisis.

We can’t afford to wait any longer. The upsides of this move are hard to deny. The federal government would cover 90 percent of the costs of expanding the program, meaning that we would bring billions of tax dollars back to our local communities. These dollars would go directly to our rural hospitals, helping ensure a stronger health system across the state. In the past 10 years, seven Missouri hospitals have shut down due to a lack of revenue because residents simply can’t afford hospital care without Medicaid. Bolstering our hospitals means securing jobs for nurses and health care workers, too.

This is not only what our state needs; it’s what we deserve.

If my parents had Medicaid coverage for the care they needed, we could have had more time together. No Missourian should have to make the choices I had to ever again. And by voting yes on Amendment 2, we can help ensure they never do.

Erich Arvidson resides in Boonville and is a health care advocate with the Missouri Rural Crisis Center.