Stan Shoun, the CEO of Ranken Technical College of St. Louis, says collaboration between his school and Southern Boone traditional public schools could result in an untraditional outcome for students — a college degree within one year of graduating high school.

At Ashland, Ranken would offer programs in industrial engineering, construction technology, agriculture technology and health care. Students could enroll in 11th grade and receive a college associate degree within a year of graduating from high school. Students also get “real work experience and financial assistance, all good stuff,” Shoun said.

Chris Felmlee, Southern Boone superintendent, says the program could be good for adults. Students can earn advanced skills certificates apart from degrees. Observers often say a major impediment to economic growth is a lack of blue-collar workers. An alternative to four-year higher education is a good option for many workers and employers alike. Columbia public schools have a similar arrangement with Moberly Community College. For Ashland, located halfway between Columbia and Jefferson City, the program seems well-conceived and should receive good participation.

We are beginning to temper our belief in the unmitigated benefit of a college degree for everyone. Other countries, Germany in particular, recognize the value of technical education with timely education and good salaries for students who decide during high school to follow that route. Collaboration between public schools and technical colleges or community colleges are reasonable methods along the same lines for this country.

Aggrandizement of education opportunity is a natural step in the continuing development of the Southern Boone area. Officials say it will take a year to 18 months to finalize the deal, but all hands seem on the road to getting it done. I doubt they would be touting its merits so openly unless they were determined.

HJW III

Beware of all enterprises that require new clothes.

Henry David Thoreau