Most of us always root for the good guy to finish first, but as we know from observing life’s hard knocks, it’s not always to be.

So it was last week when the tenure of Missouri head football coach Barry Odom came to a disappointing end. He was fired despite defeating Arkansas in his last game to make his overall four-season record 25-25 — and 6-6 for this season alone.

Odom’s unexpected demise came after a promising 5-1 start this year when supporters believed his team might finish with a credible record in the SEC.

Ordinarily, six victories in a season would have qualified Odom’s team to play in a postseason bowl game, but this was no ordinary season. In retrospect it seems the die was cast when the Tigers lost a pair of midseason games they should have won to Vanderbilt and Kentucky. After a disappointing season-opening loss to Wyoming, it still seemed the team could salvage a good record, but after that the team went flat and Odom’s good fortune turned to ashes. Only a few kickoffs later, MU Athletic Director Jim Sterk had decided his football program could not develop “momentum” with Odom at the helm.

Aside from the usual churlish fans ready to castigate any coach who fails to win every game he or she should, Odom had amassed a strong following. After his firing players, past and present, openly praised their relationship with the man many credited with making positive changes in their lives, not just on the playing field.

Of course, in the rough and tumble business of big-time football, winning games often counts for more than more lasting human relationships when athletic directors, chancellors and presidents assess their major sports coaches. Odom is not the first good guy to find himself on the sidelines.

He was victim to some bad breaks from untimely injuries, the graduation of his star quarterback — and most of all from an unfortunate NCAA penalty most observers seemed to think poorly founded. Barry Odom had enough success here to give other athletic directors to take a look. I would not be surprised to see him go back into coaching if he decides to get back into the whirligig.

HJW III

Nothing is so painful to the human mind as great and sudden change.

Author Mary Shelley