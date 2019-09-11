The wrongful arrest by a school resource officer of a Smithton Middle School student provides an unusual opportunity for critics and officials to discuss the abiding issue of how Columbia Public Schools deals with race. This time an official error is proven, testing disciplinary actions taken or not taken by the school district and the Columbia Police Department, and the reaction of racial equity watchdog group Race Matters, Friends.

The police department verifies school resource officer Tony Ash arrested the student without adequate evidence, triggering calls from the arrested student’s parent and Race Matters, Friends for punitive action against Officer Ash and school officials. Police Chief Geoff Jones admits internal investigation reveals Ash failed to use proper procedure. School officials continue to study the possible complicity of their employees. Race Matters, Friends cites the incident as just another example of official misconduct in dealing with race.

Jones is in a good position to react. He has only recently been appointed police chief and in his early demeanor shows signs of being eager to participate in communication over racial issues. In the current case, he has quickly admitted his officer’s error and says the incident gives an opportunity to improve community relations.

The school district is understandably more reluctant to share blame, citing growing efforts to increase attention to racial issues and a promise to continue examining the incident.

Race Matters, Friends takes the opportunity to cite police and the school district for “more of the same” misconduct, perhaps interfering with chances for using the current moment to maximum advantage.

The arrested student’s mother says her daughter’s experience has been overly traumatic. The best way to temper this experience is for officials and critics to make the best of the issue at hand. Critics have made their essential case that the false arrest did in fact occur and responsible officials have a duty to seriously study what they might do to improve.

The correction seems obvious for incidents like the recent false arrest — follow proper investigative procedures. Officer Ash seems to have relied too readily on hearsay indicating a possible eagerness to target a suspect. There is no apparent evidence he was moved by racial bias in making his arrest.

Race Matters, Friends assumes official racial bias simply because the students involved in the fight that led to the false arrest were black. The watchdog group has reason to believe it needs to keep pressure high in order to stimulate proper policy and attitudinal changes, but it should avoid being unreasonable to the point of hardening the stances of both sides.

From a more uninvolved perspective, I hope the community will see a need for the involved groups to keep working in the friendliest way possible. The current incident seems tailored to provide such a stimulus if the parties can leave their most toxic assumptions on the doorstep.

HJW III

hjwatersiii@gmail.com

Anxiety is the dizziness of freedom.

Philosopher Soren Kierkegaard