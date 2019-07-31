People who regard newly elected Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri as a potential leader of a new and worrisome brand of post-liberal conservatism will see his campaign against collaborations between the Confucius Institute and higher education institutions as a harbinger of worse to come.

In letters to officials at the University of Missouri and Webster University, Hawley cites warnings by FBI Director Christopher Wray of a dire but carefully hidden propaganda purpose of the China-sponsored institutes, which many universities have touted as helpful in building and operating centers for learning Chinese culture. Officials from MU and Webster deny any perverse influence from China through the Confucius agencies, but Hawley urges university officials to consult with the FBI and learn more about why a number of universities across the country have severed ties with Confucius.

Can you imagine the subtle pressure likely here? High-level federal government officials make dire suggestions about Chinese government intrusions, and all universities have to do to get right with the likes of Hawley and Wray is quietly, kindly, say thanks and goodbye to Confucius.

It takes a certain amount of courage and conviction to defend institutional independence against this sort of pressure brought in such a surreptitious way. The senator and the FBI director simply suggest you take a further look at the messages sent by the Confucius Institute in defense of Chinese government policies toward Tibet and Taiwan and protest squelching actions in Tiananmen Square. “Reconsider” cooperation with Confucius in light of suspicions raised by a U.S. government inquiry, is the way Hawley puts it.

The whole thing is smelly. University officials should stand their ground if they really believe their work with the Confucius Institute is valid. We didn’t hire Hawley & Co. to design curricula and other activities at universities which, after all, are created in large part to be bastions of independence against potentially perverse government intrusion.

So far UM and Webster officials are proclaiming intent to keep working with Confucius, but watch out for the long game. The Hawley-Wray cabal is suspicious. It will be quiet and low-key and… insidious?

HJW III

Hjwatersiii@gmail.com

If everybody always lies to you, the consequence is not that you believe the lies, but rather that nobody believes anything any longer.

Hannah Arendt