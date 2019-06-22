So, we’ve got a pool problem.

The Kirksville City Council on Monday learned that bids for the new aquatic center project have come in over budget. Way, way over budget. We’re talking $2.5 million over budget. It’s not even close.

Proceeding with the plans as they stand today is possible, but far from ideal. The Council had budgeted $8.5 million for the aquatic center project, leaving several million in funds from the Parks and Recreation Sales Tax for other parks and programming improvements. To go ahead with a new budget of $11 million, all of those other improvements would be wiped away – oh, and the city would need to come up with another $200,000 a year from another funding source, too.

This isn’t what anyone expected. SFS Architecture, the city’s consulting and design firm on the project, had put together what seemed to be well-researched estimates. The designs they came up with, they said, would fit within the city’s budget. That didn’t happen, and while the naysayers want to blame the Council or city officials, they had nothing to do with that failure. Regardless of the economic reasons, or timeframe reasons, or travel reasons, that’s solely on SFS.

The firm presented three roads for the Council to now consider. The first would be to go ahead as planned. That’s not going to happen. The second is to make modifications where possible, while largely keeping the planned features intact, and hope another round of bids are in an area the city can afford. Given the construction market, that “hope” seems unlikely to become reality.

The third option would be significant rollbacks to the plan. Instead of two outdoor pools, or even one really big pool, the aquatic center would have a four-lane outdoor pool to go along with its six-lane indoor pool. The plan would also include an expansive “splash pad” feature. And, well, that’s about it.

Council members were largely dismissive of the option, and understandably so. The community had helped put together the current aquatic center proposal. The features are based on those wishes and feedback. The third option is so far removed from that, it seems doubtful the community would accept it.

But no one - neither the Council nor the community - may have a choice here, and this third road isn’t really so bad. It would give the city a serviceable and sensible outdoor public pool, and “splash pads” are very popular with kids. It could be built in such a way to allow for planned expansions when more funding becomes available.

And it would be affordable. It wouldn’t blow up the aquatic center budget, it would keep funding intact for other parks and programming and maybe even open up more dollars to make more improvements in those areas.

There’s nothing the Council can do right now to make everyone happy. Heck, there’s already a chunk of the public that isn’t happy with the project for a variety of reasons. Some believed the budget was too much to spend on a new aquatic center, others wanted more money spent on a large community center or baseball and softball fields, and still others wanted no tax in first the place.

No matter the choice, people out there will be unhappy. Unless one of them kicks over a rock and finds $2.5 million, though, reasonable people will accept a reasonable choice.

The Council should take a serious look at that third option. It’s quite possibly our only one.



