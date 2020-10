Wilma Gail Grace, 92, of Columbia, passed away at her home on October 5, 2020.

She was born in Boone County on December 15, 1927, the daughter of the late Charles and Lena (Gustine) Pieplow.

Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m., Thursday, October 8 at Pleasant Grove Methodist Church in Hatton. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Oak Chapel Cemetery in Hatton following the service.