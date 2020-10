Timothy Earl Watson, 70, of Huntsville, passed away at his home September 30, 2020.

Tim was born August 9, 1950 in Moberly to Howard Watson and Irene (Halliburton) Watson.

Funeral services for Tim will be at noon on Wednesday, October 7 at Pathway Memorial Funeral Home in Moberly. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service.

Pathway Memorial Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.