John Randall Bullard, 37, of Ashland, died October 5, 2020 at his home surrounded by his parents and sister.

John was born October 11, 1982 to John Ray and Robin (Randall) Bullard. John attended Southern Boone County R-1 high school. He continued his education at State Fair Community College and then completed his Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Missouri in Agribusiness Management in December 2006.

John was employed by the State of Missouri as an Environmental Specialist for the division of Air Quality Control for 11 years. He loved his work and met and kept so many friends through his job.

John is survived by his parents: John Ray and Robin Bullard of Ashland; his sister, Ashley (Ryan) Curtis; two nieces: Estella and Ellie Curtis; maternal grandparents: Neil and Louise Randall of Ashland; paternal grandparents: John David and Bonnie Bullard of Ashland; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

John enjoyed the sport of rodeo and was a member of the Missouri High School Rodeo Association. He joined the FFA chapter at school and received the American Farmer Degree in 2003. He spent his time farming, hunting, curing country hams, gardening and spending time with friends and family.

John was paralyzed after a fall from a bareback horse on 09-11-99. He learned to adapt to his life in a chair and never was bitter, angry or let it set him back from his life goals. He got cancer in July 2018 and had many surgical procedures and treatments but finally lost his very courageous battle.

John has touched so many lives with his positive attitude and never quit work ethic. He will be missed by his family and large family of friends.

Services will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, October 9 at Little Bonne Femme Church and the Funeral will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, October 10 at the church with burial at New Salem Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in John’s name to: Justin Cowboy Crisis Fund, Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association, Attn: JCCF, 101 Pro Rodeo Drive Colorado Springs, CO 80919.