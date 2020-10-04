Timothy Bowen Patrick was born in Corpus Christi, Texas on December 5, 1954 to Thomas Bowen Patrick and Dorothy Lee Goodman, and passed away on September 21, 2020 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

He lived in Alaska, Colorado, Louisiana, and New York before settling in Columbia to pursue his education. He received his MS in Computer Science and Ph.D. in Philosophy/Logic from the University of Missouri–Columbia, where he also completed postdoctoral studies in Medical Informatics through a National Library of Medicine fellowship.

During his years at the University of Missouri, Tim taught logic, computer science, and health informatics, served as Co-Investigator/Co-PI of several significant research grants, and received the Medical Library Association’s Donald A. B. Lindberg Research Fellowship. In 2005, Tim left Missouri to accept a position at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, where he was Assistant and then Associate Professor until his retirement in July 2020.

At the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, he served as the founding chair of the Department of Health Informatics and Administration in the College of Health Sciences. Tim’s greatest professional fulfillment and most lasting legacy, however, came from assisting and mentoring his students to help them mature into independent professionals, colleagues, and, in many cases, lifelong friends.

Tim was a true Renaissance man, as passionately interested in music composition, poetry, and photography as in his academic vocations of research and teaching. He read voraciously, recalled everything, and was a truly terrifying Trivial Pursuit opponent. Driven by a strongly felt sense of justice and integrity, he never hesitated to “speak truth to power” and to fight for what he believed was right, despite the personal cost of acting on his convictions. He had a generous spirit and was always willing to share whatever he had with his students and friends.

Tim is survived by his wife, Lillian Folk; stepmother, Valerie Patrick; and siblings: Thomas E. (Marilynne) Patrick, Edwin (Grace) Patrick, Patricia (Robert) Garrett, and Kathleen (Bruce) Lenz.

A virtual memorial service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Tim’s memory may be made to the Foundation of the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases, or to the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County.