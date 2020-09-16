Madeline Faye Mantle, age 88, of Columbia, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 at Boone Hospital in Columbia.

Faye was born on Jan. 23, 1932 in Luystown, a daughter to the late Rhey and Edith (Allen) Gelven.

Faye was a 1950 graduate of Linn High School. She also attended Lincoln University in Jefferson City.

On Sept. 16, 1950, Faye was united in marriage to Elmer J. Mantle in Linn. Elmer preceded her in death on March 24, 2019.

Faye was employed as a florist and later manager of Nowell’s Flower Shop in Columbia until her retirement. She also taught Adult Education classes, teaching how to make bows and arrange flowers.

Faye was a member of Forum Christian Church in Columbia, the Fabulous 50’s Club of Columbia and a Forum Christian Church Care Group.

Faye enjoyed flowers, yardwork, fishing at their cabin on Truman Lake, arts and crafts of any kind, playing board and card games but most of all spending time with her family and friends.

Faye is survived by two sons: Gregory Mantle of Gilbert, Arizona and Mark (Cindy) Mantle of Boonville; one daughter, Marla (Gregory) Gunn of Columbia; one brother, Ken (Mary Ann) Gelven of Luystown; one sister, Beverly (Jerry) Ridenhour of Belle; eight grandchildren: Travis (Nicole) Mantle, Cody (Marcela) Mantle, Tracie (Shawn) Rorie, Nikki (Matt) Kauffman, Andy Gunn, Joe Gunn, Josh (Julie) Mantle and Erica Mantle; 12 great-grandchildren with one on the way; as well as many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband of 68 years, Faye was preceded in death by a daughter, Gale Merideth; a daughter-in-law, Mary Mantle; a brother, Don Gelven; and a sister, Audrey Vogel.

Private family services will be held on Friday, Sept. 18 at Morton Chapel in Linn with Bradley Williams officiating. Interment will follow in the Linn Public Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Show Me Christian Youth Home or Forum Christian Church for Missions.

Arrangements are under the direction of Morton Chapel, Linn, Missouri (897-2214)