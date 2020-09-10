David B. Aldag, 88, died Sept. 5, 2020 in Wichita, Kansas.

He was preceded in death by his parents: John and Hazeldell Aldag; brothers: John and Bob Aldag; and sister, Maridell White. Survived by his loving wife, Ruth Ann (nee Barnhart) of 66 years.

Dave was a degreed Mechanical Engineer, an Army Vet and a small airplane pilot.

Service live streamed at 10 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 12 at www.dlwichita.com.

Memorials: Center for Hope (homeless); Children’s Advocacy Center (child abuse); both in Wichita. Downing & Lahey Mortuary.