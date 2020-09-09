Robin Alison Remington, 82, of Columbia, died Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. Her grandson wrote this poem in memory of her.

For Robin,

When you’ve had an elegant sufficiency, you know it’s finally time to rest.

Know a recipe is just for inspiration, know a gift can be anything you give,

Know family is what we call people who are worth the time it takes to unwrap.

The woman in the turtle hat looks to the full moon.

Knows this is the oldest calendar there is.

Sing happy birthday to every day of the week.

Know each one is worthy of celebration.

For you I write an afterlife full of dogs.

You get there on a boat of kisses and old newspaper clippings.

There are so many who love you waiting on both sides of the shore.

You have taught us this way of knowing.

Knowing as nourishment.

As present.

As thanks.

Your life’s work was peace.

-Brian Sonia-Wallace

She is survived by brother, Taylor; niece, Shawna; children: Steve and Lisa. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Wallace.

No public services will be held.

Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory; 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, Missouri, 65203; 573-449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.ParkerMillard.com.