Carl Barnes, 84, of Columbia, passed Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 at the HST Veterans Hospital in Columbia after a long illness.

Graveside services will be 2 p.m., Friday, Sept. 11 in Memorial Park Cemetery, 1217 Business Loop 70 West, Columbia, with full Military Honors.

In keeping with the guidelines put forth by the Boone County Health Director, all guests entering the building are required to wear a mask, to keep social distancing (six feet apart), cough into your sleeve and wash and sanitize your hands often.

Carl was born Oct. 2, 1935 in “Harg,” Missouri to Herald and Hermal. He was baptized in the First Baptist Church. He graduated University High School 1953 and attended MU with a focus in Electrical Engineering. He entered into the Air Force in 1957 and was positioned as a ground communication repairman. He was, then, honored with being accepted into Cadet Aviation School. After serving his country, he started his own company, selling and repairing televisions in downtown Columbia. He married Jackie Sheridan Feb. 21, 1972 in Las Vegas. Carl was a successful businessman, owning various companies. Being blessed with success, he and Jackie were very philanthropic with community outreach and the Christian programs.

He is survived by his loving wife, Jackie; daughters: Karrla Sue Sheridan of Massachusetts, Karla Rinehart of Columbia, and Kristie Settles of Florida; and five grandchildren: Katherine and Emily Sheridan, Cody and Adam Settles, and Jack Rinehart; and a brother, Rex (Helen) Barnes of Indianapolis. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Jackie Teaff; brothers: Herald Jr., Fred, and Roger; and his parents.

Memorials are appreciated and suggested as donations to the Olivet Christian Church, 1991. S. Olivet Road, Columbia, MO 65201.

