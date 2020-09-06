Pauline M. White (Polly), of Columbia, passed away Aug. 29, 2020 at Boone Hospital.

Memorial services to be announced will be held at Broadway Christian Church. Interment will be at the Memorial Gardens at the church.

Pauline was born Oct. 2 1933 in Kansas City to George F. Adams and Anne E. (Schnase) Adams.

Polly was united in marriage to Norman E. White in 1952. To this union, one son, Norman A. was born and a daughter, Donna was adopted. Her husband, Norm, was in the U.S. Naval Air Force and later was employed with Federal Aviation. They lived in numerous states and abroad.

Polly enjoyed many varied careers; what she enjoyed most was working with those less fortunate and senior adults at Regional Center or the learning impaired and Columbia Parks and Recreation. She was a very creative individual; She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, knitting and crafts of all kinds.

Polly was a devout Christian and active in many capacities in the church. She leaves a legacy of compassion and devotion that will live on forever in the lives of all those she served and helped.

Polly was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and one sister, Lucille. Her survivors include: son, Norman A. White and wife Denise; daughter, Donna J. Mock and husband Jerry; grandchildren: Andrea Tuso, Alaina Gibson and Alan White; five great-grandchildren; two great great-grandchildren; one niece, Susan J. Watson; and sister, Anna M. Young.

