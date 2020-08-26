Steven Wayne Caudle, of Columbia, passed away at home on Aug. 22, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was 64-years-old.

Steven was born Nov. 4, 1955 in Kansas City, the son of Buster and Loretta Lancaster, Caudle. He moved to the Columbia area when he was one-year-old, and he attended school in Ashland. He worked for his dad’s drywall business, Best Drywall Co. He later worked for Little Dixie Construction as a drywaller, and was an accomplished carpenter. Steven was an Ultralight aircraft pilot and instructor.

Memorial Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Aug. 30, 2020 with visitation from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Robinson Funeral Home in Ashland.

Survivors include his parents: Buster and Loretta Caudle; his long-time partner, Phyllis Caudle of Columbia; one son, Casey Caudle of Joplin; one daughter, Tonya (Heather) Caudle-Paul of Ashland; two brothers: Dennis (Linda) Caudle of Columbia and Eric Caudle of Centralia; and five grandchildren.