It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Joan (Maynard) Tapp, of Columbia, on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 at the age of 58 years.

She will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 29 years, Maurice; children: Patrick and Briannah (Chris) Belcher; and grandchildren: Caiyah and Lazurus of Columbia; brothers: George (Iris) Maynard and Monty Patterson of California; and sisters: Kathy (Rodney) Price of Hartshorne, Oklahoma and Danon Patterson of Nevada; as well as numerous relatives and friends. Joan was predeceased by her parents and siblings: Johnnie Jr. and Evelyn.

Joan was raised in Hartshorne. After graduating Hartshorne High School, she graduated nursing school and worked as a nurse in the urology clinic at University Hospital for more than 30 years. Joan was a very kind and compassionate soul. She was nurturing and calm and could always be relied upon in times of need. She cared deeply for her family with steadfast love and loyalty. She will be greatly missed.

A private service will be held at the family’s request. Online condolences may be made at www.memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com.