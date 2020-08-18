Eileen Pinder Conrad, 96, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 16, 2020.

Eileen will always be remembered for singing gospel music, her love of God, and family.

Eileen was one of 10 children born to Livingston Leopold and Lillian Etiole Pinder in Palm Beach County, Fla.

Eileen is preceded in death by her husband Kenneth Conrad with whom she reared 10 children on a farm in Mid-Missouri, and survived by Harry Conrad, Glenda Hulbert, Juanelle Byler, Irma (Jerry) Brumfield, Mary (Chris) Gilbert, Lillian Johnsen, Kenny Conrad, Robert (Gina) Conrad, Vickie Conrad and David (Holly) Conrad and her adored grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Services will be held Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Harrisburg Christian Church. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. with service to follow at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Perche Cemetery Assoc. 4151 W Rte. F Clark, Mo. 65243 or to Rainbow House; 1611 Towne Dr. Columbia, Mo. 65202.