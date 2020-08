Phyllis J. Belcher, 84, of Mexico, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020 at the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia.

Funeral Services will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 15 at Arnold Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation is Saturday from noon until time of services at the funeral home.

