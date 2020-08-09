Shirley Troutman Walters, age 83, of Columbia, passed away on Tuesday Aug. 4, 2020.

Shirley was born Nov. 24, 1936 in Fredonia, Kansas to CW and Florence (Witty) Troutman. On July 22, 1954, she married Donald E. Walters, and he survives.

Shirley retired from the medical record profession after serving as Director of the Medical Records Department at Still Hospital for 12 years, retiring from Mid-Missouri Mental Health Center in 1998.

In 1953 Shirley was Homecoming Queen of Fredonia High School. Shirley enjoyed dancing, gardening and writing. Shirley was very social and always happy and friendly. She enjoyed singing with the Sunshine Singers and volunteered at the Senior Center in Columbia. She was an active member of Oakland Christian Church.

In addition to her husband she is survived by three daughters: Donna Duve (Tom), Karen Vinson (Kalvin), and Patty Stucki, all of Columbia; nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents and her sister.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Oakland Christian Church: P. O. Box 453, Columbia, MO 65205.

The family plans a celebration of life at a later date.

