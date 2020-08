Henry Junior Sweezer, of Moberly, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020.

He was born in Clifton Hill on July 22, 1933 to Henry and Cleo Sweezer. He retired from the United States Army in 1975 after serving two tours in Vietnam.

Per Henry’s wishes, there will be no funeral services. Inurnment will take place at the Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville.

Pathway Memorial Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.