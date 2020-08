George Anthony Gruenloh, 73, of Cairo, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020 at his home with family by his side. Mr. Gruenloh was born Feb. 22, 1947 in Florissant to Joseph Anthony Gruenloh and Ethel Marie Ebbesmeyer Gruenloh.

Memorial contributions would be appreciated to the Arthritis National Research Foundation, 5354 E. 2nd Street Suite 201 Long Beach, CA 90803.

Pathway Memorial Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.