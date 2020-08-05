Jacqueline Jean “Jackie” Colson Frame, 89, of Fulton, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, two months shy of her 90th birthday.

Jackie was born in Carterville on Oct. 2, 1930 to Lester and Hazel (Jordan) Colson.

After graduating from Joplin High School in Joplin, she earned her education degree from Pittsburg State Teacher’s College in Pittsburg, Kansas, graduating in 1952. It was there that she met John, the love of her life, and they were married in 1952.

Jackie taught elementary school in Liberal, Kansas and Fulton Public Schools and then 25 years at Missouri School for the Deaf at both Stark and Rice Halls.

Jackie showed great strength and courage when her husband John was disabled due to his being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1967 and then being involved in a debilitating car accident in 1980. She was always selfless and “the captain of her ship.”

Jackie was an active member of the First Christian Church in Fulton and loved serving communion to members of the church who were unable to attend.

Jackie was a loving mother and grandmother and loved entertaining family and friends with her marvelous cooking. Her hospitality was unsurpassed. She also enjoyed playing bridge with the Rinky Dinks and the Fulton Country Club Duplicate Group.

Jackie was preceded in death by her loving husband, John D. Frame.

She is survived by her three children: Jennifer Rice (Paul) of Grandview, Julie Huffman (Larry) of Mexico, Missouri and Bill Frame (Robyn) of Columbia; grandchildren: Paula Rice, Katie Coykendall (Jeff), David Huffman, Hannah Ploesser (Alex) and Olivia Frame (fiancé, Pat Kenney). She is also survived by great-grandsons: Jordan Ploesser and Leo Coykendall.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to First Christian Church, 6 East 7th Street, Fulton, MO 65251.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.maupinfuneralhome.com.