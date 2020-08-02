Dave Holle, 69, of Osborne, Kansas, formerly of Columbia, passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at the Osborne County Memorial Hospital in Osborne.

Dave was born in Topeka, Kansas on Feb. 3, 1951 to Dr. Fred and Lola Holle. He grew up in Topeka and graduated from Topeka High School and Kansas State University. He moved to Columbia in 1975 to manage the furniture store, United Freight Sales. He opened Show Me Furniture in 1983. He married Cathy (Lavery) Holle, also from Topeka, in 1977. They had one daughter, Rosanne Holle. They were divorced in 1991. He married Sally (Cummins) Holle-Taylor and they had one daughter, Megan Holle. They were later divorced. Dave retired early to pursue his passions and moved to Osborne. Dave loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was smart, funny and the life of every party.

Dave was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Mary Dean Apel. He is survived by his two daughters, Rosanne Holle of Columbia and Megan Holle of Glendale, Arizona. He is also survived by his brother, Chuck Holle (Kay) of Topeka; and one sister, Judy Finch (Paul) of Las Cruces, New Mexico; and numerous nephews and nieces.

Dave will be greatly missed by his family and many friends. A Celebration of Life will be held on a future date.