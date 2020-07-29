Alexander Terrell, of Jefferson City, died July 19, 2020 in Sullivan. He was 24 years of age.

Alexander Paul Terrell was born Sept. 23, 1995 in Columbia to Sarah (Bishop) and James Terrell, Jr. He attended school in New Franklin and Jefferson City. He was a mechanic at Riley Automotive in Jefferson City at the time of his death. Alexander was a Honda enthusiast, he enjoyed fishing, basketball, video games and loved helping people and being with his family, especially his son, Landon.

He is survived by his son, Landon Terrell; significant other, Haylee Holmes; his parents, Sarah Pace and James Terrell, Jr.; step-father, James Pace; a sister, Kaitlin Terrell; brother, James Terrell III; grandfather, Jerry Bishop; along with a number of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Laura Bishop.

Two celebration of life memorial services will be at 2 p.m., Thursday, July 30 at the New Franklin Baptist Church and 6 p.m., Friday, July 31 at the Auto World Museum in Fulton.

Memorials are suggested to the Landon Terrell Fund in care of Providence Bank, 300 Ellis Blvd. Jefferson City, MO 65101.