Darrell Lee Palmer, 80, passed away July 4, 2020 in Boise, Idaho after a brief illness. He was born in Columbia to Sidney Darrell and Leota Catherine Sims Palmer of Columbia on July 27, 1939.

In Darrell's free time he enjoyed the outdoors, living off the land in a primitive cabin and panning for gold in the mountains. His excitement for finding Indian artifacts and sharing his discoveries with those close to him gave him great enjoyment. Discovering, researching and displaying the insects he would find placed people in his presence in awe of his knowledge of the subject. He also was passionate about collecting coins from around the world. He was a man that never lost his passion and drive for knowledge.

He was a 1957 graduate of David H. Hickman High School. He is survived by his sister, Terry Lynne Fetterly (Gordon); daughters: Elizabeth LeAnn Palmer-Stone (Curtis), Laurie Lynne Ritter, Dodie Elizabeth Palmer; nephew, Matthew Palmer Fetterly; and niece, Tracy Lynne Fetterly, all of Columbia. He is also survived by many cousins all over the states.

He will be greatly missed by many that have crossed his path over his many years on this earth.