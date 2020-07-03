Warren P. Koppenaal, age 55, beloved brother, uncle, and friend passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia.

He was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Aug. 31, 1964. Warren, the youngest of seven brothers, grew up in Milwaukee, lived in St. Louis and settled in Columbia in 1977. From the age of 14-years-old, Warren started a career in construction and in 2001 became Vice President of Mid-City Electric, Inc.

Warren is remembered by family and friends as being selfless, hardworking, and a dedicated Green Bay packers fan, season ticket holder, and owner. He had a passion for raising Golden Retrievers, having owned several of them throughout the course of his life.

Warren is succeeded in death by his mother, Alice Koppenaal; father, William P. Koppenaal, Sr.; and sister, Diane Koppenaal. Warren is survived by six brothers: Gary (Fay), David (Margaret), James, Brian (Jody), William Jr. (Jane) and Keith (Jill) Koppenaal. He also leaves behind several nieces and nephews, including Laura, Andrew, Jenna, Joel, Sara, Sam, Brittany, Tiffany, Christopher and Tayler Koppenaal, and his beloved Golden Retrievers, Oscar and Stanley.

Visitation will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 8 with funeral service at 2 p.m. at Nilson Funeral Home, I-70, Lake of the Woods Exit, Columbia, MO 65202. Masks and social distancing are required. The visitation and service will be live streamed via zoom on the Nilson Funeral Home website starting at 1 p.m. (https://www.nilsonfuneralhome.com/). Burial service will follow at Columbia Cemetery, 30 E. Broadway, Columbia, MO 65203.