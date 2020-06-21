Cynthia Maureen McLaughlin passed away peacefully and gracefully on Friday, June 12, 2020 at MU University Hospital.

Cindy burst on to the scene of life with a passionate flame of energy and adventure on May 25, 1952. That flame was sadly extinguished after a long and courageous battle with Multiple Sclerosis.

Born in the original Boone County Hospital in Columbia, Cindy was the proud first child of Wayne and Helen McLaughlin.

She is survived by her brother, Tim McLaughlin, (Yvonne); and nephews Ryan McLaughlin and Brendan McLaughlin, all of Columbia. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A 1970 graduate of David H. Hickman High School, Cindy had the opportunity to explore several professional careers, ultimately finding her dream job at KOMU TV Channel 8 as the Advertising Commercial Copy Editor and Professional Voice-Over. She occasionally had the opportunity to fill in as a Guest Host for Paul Pepper’s daily program, Pepper & Friends, which was one of her career highlights. She was forever grateful for her colleagues and the lifelong friendships created at Channel 8.

Cindy had many hobbies, but her passion was spending time in her garden and enjoying the company of the numerous four-legged furry friends she had rescued over the years.

Although her flame may be gone, her light still shines bright.

There will be a small private family memorial celebration of life at a future date. Final interment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery in Columbia.

The family asks that any memorial contributions be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society and/or the Central Missouri Humane Society.

