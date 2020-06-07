Ruth Marie Butikofer Cottrell Moser, age 96, of Columbia, passed away June 1, 2020 at the home of her daughter Sandra in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

She was born in Elgin, Iowa on July 31, 1923, a daughter of Will and Marie Louise Grimm Butikofer. She was married to William Boyer Cottrell on Dec. 14, 1941, who passed away on Feb. 19, 1994. Ruth married Roger Moser June, 1995, who died in March, 2010.

Ruth attended grade school at Bozarth School in rural La Grange, La Grange High School, and graduated from Quincy Senior High School. She was a 1973 graduate of the Quincy LPN Program. Ruth worked at Blessing Hospital and Sunset Home in Quincy, Illinois. Ruth was a long time member of the Apostolic Christian Church in Taylor, and later Solid Rock Church of Wapello, Iowa. For several years, she was active in the Columbia International Community Church.

Survivors include two sons: William Richard Cottrell of Morton, Illinois and Thomas Edward (Susan) Cottrell of Port Charlotte, Florida; two daughters: Susanne Ruth (Dearl) Logan of Columbia and Sandra Marie (Dale) Cramer of Palm Beach Gardens; step-sons: Andy (Gail) Moser and Larry (Bev) Moser; step-daughter, Pam (Mark) Hodel; sister, Elva Mae Gerst; seven grandsons: John Cottrell, Eureka, Illinois; Brent Cottrell, Carlock, Illinois; Brian Cottrell, Eureka; Jonathan Logan, Columbia; Travis Cottrell, Perry, Iowa; Troy Cottrell, N. Port, Florida and Nathan Cramer of St. Louis; four granddaughters: Janel Ann Cottrell Sanders, Eureka; Amanda Logan Kirtlink, Columbia; Tonya Cottrell Dimmitt, Centralia and Hannah Cramer Taylor, Palm Beach Gardens. Ruth’s step-grandchildren are Brandon, Brady, Drew, Bruce, Tina, Katie and Patsy Moser; Rebecca, Rachel and Benjie Hodel; Lane, Grant, Chase and Bennett Moser as well as numerous great and great-great-grandchildren.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, Will and Marie Butikofer; two brothers: Edward and Joel; husband of 52 years, William Cottrell; her second husband, Roger Moser (15 years); and daughter-in-law, Toni Cottrell.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 8 at the Apostolic Christian Church in Taylor with Kent Heimer and Joe Gerst officiating. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 7 at the Davis Funeral Home in La Grange, as well as 10 to 11 a.m. before services at the Church.

The family suggests memorials be made to Chaddock School in Quincy or Trustbridge Hospice in Palm Beach Gardens.

Online condolences may be made at www.davis-fh.com.