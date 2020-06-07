Betty C. Humphreys, 88, of Boonville, left this life to be with our Lord on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.

Mary Betty Crews Humphreys was born on Nov. 11, 1931, the daughter of Lee and Pencelah (Pencie) Crews in Fayette.

Betty graduated from Fayette High School in 1948. Betty was an administrative assistant for most of her working years. She received her Associate Degree from State Fair Community College in Sedalia in 1979. She retired from the Driver’s License Bureau in the Missouri Department of Revenue in 2006.

She loved spending time with her family and friends, and enjoyed playing cards, fishing and gardening. She was spunky and full of life. Regarding her life, she told her son that she did what she wanted to do, when she wanted to do it, and how she wanted to do it.

She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Boonville.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, John Lee Crews; a daughter-in-law, Nancy Lowe; and her beloved husband, Roy L. Humphreys.

She is survived by her two sons: Gary (Angie) Lowe of Bryant, Arkansas and Gregg Lowe of Tremble; two step-children: Mark (Carol) Humphreys of Sterling, Illinois and Diana (James) McCartney of Marshall. She will be sadly missed by her grandchildren: Erika Nicholson of Alexander, Arkansas, Christian Lowe of Orlando, Florida, Kelsey Lowe of Kansas City, Kobe Lowe of Stewartsville, Grace Durham of Slater, Rachel Humphreys of St. Louis and Lauren Humphreys of Madison, Wisconsin; and two great-grandchildren: Melanie and Addison Durham.

She loved her dog, Sweetie, so memorial contributions are suggested to the Boonville Animal Shelter in Boonville.

A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 13 at Nelson Memorial United Methodist Church in Boonville with Dr. Nick Campbell officiating. The family will receive friends and family one hour prior to the service at 10 a.m.