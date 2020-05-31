Kenneth Duane Jones, 89, of Columbia, passed Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Cedarhurst of Columbia.

At this time, we are limiting the occupancy of our building to 50 people due to COVID-19 restrictions. We ask for your understanding and cooperation in our efforts to keep our families and staff safe. Please be prepared to be directed by staff when you arrive for visitations and services. Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2 at Memorial Funeral Home with a Funeral Service for limited family members at 2 p.m. This service will be live streamed on the funeral home’s Facebook page. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Ken was born in Hannibal on July 10, 1930, the son of Clifford Jones and Clifton E. (Brown) Jones. He was a member of the Hannibal High School graduating class of 1948. On Dec. 21, 1952 he was united in marriage to Nancy Rea Johnston and they celebrated their 50th anniversary in 2002. She preceded him in death.

He proudly served our country during the Korean Conflict in the U.S. Army. Upon discharge from service Ken attended Culver-Stockton College and earned a BS in Education. He taught Biology and coached boys and girls basketball and baseball for two years in Wright City. Ken made a career with State Farm Insurance, retiring after 39 years of service as an Underwriting Supervisor.

Ken was a collector! He collected memorabilia from the movies, State Farm, Coke, advertising and tobacco. He collected cigar boxes and cast toy soldiers. He belonged to collector’s clubs: TCCA (Tin Can Collectors Association) and the IBCA (International Brick Collectors Association). In some years gone-by he was known to catch snakes in the wild and give them to the St. Louis Zoo. He enjoyed golf, fishing, basketball and tennis. He was a devoted husband, loving father and proud grandparent. He enjoyed traveling and meeting new people.

Ken is survived by his daughter: Karen Roberts of Columbia; four grandchildren: Laura Koppenaal, Stacy (Justin) Rapp, Andrew Koppenaal and John Roberts; great-grandchildren: Dakota Rapp, Dylan Rapp, Kaylee Roberts, Summer Roberts, Madison Rapp and Hunter Roberts; and one son-in-law: Gary (Fay) Koppenaal.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Nancy; and one daughter, Debbie Koppenaal.

