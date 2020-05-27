Luther L. Angell, 86, of Centralia, passed away May 23, 2020 at his home.

He was born April 27, 1934 in Centralia, the son of the late L.W. and Louise (Wisman) Angell. On Aug. 29, 1959 he was united in marriage to Joan Gassett.

In addition to his wife Joan of 60 years, he will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by three sons: Jed Angell (Jill) of Centralia, Justin Angell of Centralia and Jon Angell (Charlotte) of Centralia; one brother, Charles “Buddy” Angell (Sherry) of Centralia; one sister, Rosemary Boender of Oskaloosa, Iowa; nine grandchildren: Jayci Gesling (Jimmy), Jardyn Angell (Krista), Jensyn Angell (Amanda), Sierra Blachford (John), Savannah Moore (Justin), Selestia Angell, Schyler Angell, Emily Angell and Rebekah Angell; ten great-grandchildren: Micah Gesling, Ainsley Gesling, Gideon Gesling, Dekker Angell, Liyah Angell, Lyric Angell, Wells Luther Angell, Joslyn Blachford, J.D. Blachford and Jesse Blachford; several nieces and nephews; other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to his parents, a brother-in-law preceded him in death.

Luther served his country in the United States Air Force. For most of his life, Luther partnered with his brother, Charles Angell, in the cattle business. In addition, he was an owner in the Columbia Livestock Auction, Central Hog Buyers and Angell’s Western Wear. Luther and his family were in the cattle business for many years and he enjoyed telling stories and spending time with all of his family, especially his grandchildren and was a passionate lifelong supporter of his hometown of Centralia.

Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 30 at the Centralia City Cemetery in Centralia. A private family visitation will be from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Oliver Funeral Home in Centralia. In lieu of a formal visitation, a New Orleans Style funeral procession will depart Oliver Funeral Home at approximately 2 p.m. travelling north on Allen Street through downtown Centralia. At 4 p.m. on Saturday there will be a Celebration of Life Gathering at the Centralia Sale Barn in Centralia. The entry fee will be one Luther story. There will be a story time at 5 p.m. at the Centralia Sale Barn.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Centralia City Cemetery Fund or Shriners Hospitals for Children, c/o Oliver Funeral Home, P.O. Box 125, Centralia, MO 65240. A full family obituary will be available at www.oliverfuneralhome.net.