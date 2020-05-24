Mary Margaret Bayer, 79, of Columbia, passed away peacefully in her home on April 20, 2020.

Mary Margaret was born Aug. 21, 1940 to Horace Taylor and Margaret Ruth (Armstrong) Mitchell in Mexico, Missouri. She was raised in Columbia and was a graduate of Hickman High School class of 1958.

Mary Margaret was united in marriage to William Joseph Bayer Sept. 4, 1960. They had two sons, Joseph Mitchell (Natalie) Bayer of Columbia and Jason Mitchell (Katherine) Bayer of Ballwin.

Mary Margaret attended Stephens College and received an Associate of Arts degree in 1960. She returned to school and received a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing from the Sinclair School of Nursing at the University of Missouri in 1964. She completed her Master in Educational Administration degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia in 1967.

Mary Margaret began her nursing career as a Staff Nurse at Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center in New York, New York in 1964. She returned to Columbia as a Staff Nurse at University Hospital and Clinics until 1966. From 1966 to 1970, she served as a Staff Nurse, followed by the Director of Nursing, at the Cancer Research Center at Ellis Fischel Hospital in Columbia. She practiced as the Director of Health Occupations for Columbia Public Schools in the Department of Adult and Vocational Education from 1970 to 1977. Mary Margaret returned to University Hospital and Clinics as the Assistant Director of Nursing Service from 1977 to 1980. From 1980 to 1993 she served as an Instructor and Director with Continuing Nursing Education at the Sinclair School of Nursing at the University of Missouri. She moved to the Professional Continuing Education Coordinator from 1993 to 1995 at the School of Medicine at the University of Missouri. She completed her nursing career in 2002 as a Staff Nurse at both the Student Health Center at Missouri University and Cancer Screening Services at Ellis Fischel Cancer Center.

Mary Margaret participated in numerous professional activities throughout her career. She was a chairperson of the legislative committee and Regional Director of the Continuing Education Provider Committee for the Missouri Nurses Association, along with the MNA 7th district president. She was a member and treasurer of the Alpha Iota chapter of Sigma Theta Tau, an honorary nursing organization. Mary Margaret was a member and president of the Nursing Alumni Organization at the University of Missouri. She was a ten year member of Altrusa International. She was also the president and treasurer of Columbia Business and Professional Women’s Club.

Mary Margaret had a passion for cooking and researching recipes. She was an avid fan of St. Louis Cardinal baseball and the Missouri Tigers. She was involved in the Daughters of the American Revolution society. She was a proud supporter of the Hickman Kewpies and enjoyed attending Kewpie luncheons. She was a committed volunteer at the Sinclair School of Nursing and devoted countless hours in the simulation lab assisting future generations of nursing students. She thoroughly enjoyed pursuing genealogy studies and traveled extensively retracing her family history. She was a member of the Missouri United Methodist Church. However, her greatest joy in life came from spending time with her grandchildren and her beloved cat C.C.

Mary Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, William. She is survived by her two sons and grandchildren, Alec Mitchell Stark and Landon Joseph Bayer of Columbia, and Stella Mae Bayer and Maxwell Mitchell Bayer of Ballwin.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Sinclair School of Nursing to support alumni activities and mailed to Gift Processing, 407 Reynolds Center, University of Missouri, Columbia, MO 65211.