Stella Katherine Cusanno, infant daughter of Joseph Cusanno and Jessica Wallace, passed away May 2, 2020.

Stella was born on March 3, 2020 in Columbia. She laughed and smiled through her two months, bringing joy and happiness to everyone she touched.

Including her parents, she is survived by great-grandmother, Kathy Baird; Grandparents: Michele and Donna Cusanno, Richard and Jessica Rudd; siblings: Quinn Wallace, Jovanni Cusanno, Mia Cusanno, Isabella Cusanno. She was preceded in death by grandmother, Tara Rudd.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 9 at Parker-Millard Funeral Service.

Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory.