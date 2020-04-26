Joyce M. Snow, 84, of Columbia, passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, April 22, 2020.

Joyce was born in Gregory, SD to Henry and Clara (Rohwer) Snow. She was raised in Kasson, MN, graduated from the University of Minnesota and was the Postmaster in Prairie Home, MO. After retiring, she enjoyed traveling and playing bridge and dominoes with her friends.

Joyce is survived by daughters, Elise (Jim) Sabaski and Ellen (Ricky) Dutton; daughter-in-law Heidi (Mensch) Tumbleson; and grandchildren, Heather, Brady and Riley Dutton.

She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings; and son, Eric Tumbleson.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Room At The Inn homeless shelter, in care of Missouri United Methodist Church (MUMC), 204 S. Ninth Street, Columbia, MO 65201. Make checks payable to MUMC with “Room At The Inn/Joyce Snow” on the memo line.