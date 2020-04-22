Douglas Elbert Richardson, 55, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020 in Columbia. He was born Aug. 7, 1964 in Gainesville, Florida; the son of Elbert Richardson and Beverly Gresham.
Cremation arrangements by Columbia Cremation Care Center.
