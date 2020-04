Chester Louis Hilgedick of Hartsburg passed away April 13, 2020 at The Bluffs in Columbia. He was 96-years-old.

Chester was born Sept. 19, 1923 in Hartsburg, the son of Benjamin John and Louise Lizette Begemann, Hilgedick. Chester married Marian Louise Gray on Dec. 5, 1948 in Hartsburg.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Survivors also include two sons: Marvin Hilgedick and Benjamin Hilgedick; and two daughters: Lena Garrett and Karla Booth.