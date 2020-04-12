Janice Vanell McDaniel, 74, of Jonesboro, Arkansas, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Craighead County Nursing Center.

Born in Hillsboro, Texas, Janice was a 1963 graduate of Doniphan High School. She earned a Bachelor's of Arts degree from Southeast Missouri University in Cape Girardeau in 1967 and a Master's degree in Social Work from the University of Missouri-Columbia in 1969.

Janice retired from the Veterans Administration Hospital in Columbia where she served as a social worker. She subsequently went to work as a social worker for the University of Missouri Medical Center and completed a second career there. Following retirement Janice remained in Columbia until her health began to fail and she moved to Jonesboro to be closer to her family. She was a member of the Christian Church.

Janice was preceded in death by her parents: Ira K. and Nell Cypert McDaniel.

Survivors include her brother and sister-in-law: Ron and Sharon Templeton McDaniel of Jonesboro; and two nephews: Marshall McDaniel of Little Rock and Weston McDaniel of Fayetteville.

Services will be private. There will be no visitation.

For lasting memorials, the family asks that consideration be given to the Alzheimer's Association, Arkansas Chapter, 10201 W. Markham, Suite 100, Little Rock, AR 72205.

