Margaret Booker passed away suddenly and unexpectedly in her home on March 25, 2020 in Columbia. She was 58.

Margaret was born on Oct. 26, 1961 in Columbia to her parents, Paul E. and Deborah S. Booker. She graduated from Hickman High School in 1980, then went on to graduate from William Woods University in Fulton with a bachelor of science degree in paralegal studies and also a bachelor of arts degree in English. She then went on to graduate from St. John’s College in Santa Fe, New Mexico with a master of arts philosophy degree in literary science where she loved studying The Great Books. She continued furthering her education at the University of Illinois, Champaign-Urbana, where she earned her master of arts degree in library science.

She held director positions for the Kansas City Public Library-Westport Branch, and the Missouri Department of Corrections–library division, where she developed programs that allowed Missouri inmates to gain access to the federally mandated legal and personal library materials. Margaret retired from the Missouri Library Association, as their Executive Director, in 2009.

In her retirement years she volunteered as a transporter for the Unleashed Pet Rescue Adoption of Mission, Kansas. She transported many stray dogs and cats from kill shelters throughout the Midwest to where they had a chance for permanent loving homes. Margaret was an avid activist in Missouri. She stayed active in neighborhood, local, and also state government issues. She was an active member of Mom’s Demand Action for Gun Sense in America. She served as the Treasurer on the Board of Directors for the Boone County Democratic Central Committee. Margaret was passionate about her causes and her dedication to them was her life-long goal.

Margaret is survived by her mother, Deborah Booker; her sister Sarah Booker of

Columbia; also her brother, Charles Booker and his wife Cynthia Booker of Wellington, Florida. She was a loving aunt to nieces McKenzie Booker of Columbia and Shannon Booker of Orlando, Florida. She is preceded in death by her father, Paul Booker.

A memorial celebration will be scheduled at a future date to be held at the Booker family farm, The Horse Fair in Columbia. All are welcome to attend and honor Margaret’s life.

In lieu of flowers, Margaret would want you to please register to vote, and then vote for your choice.

