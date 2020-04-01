Daniel Terrell, outstanding father, partner and friend, grew up in Schenectady, New York and San Jose, California, graduating from Leland High. After majoring in political science at Reed College and UC Berkeley, he became an electric/mechanical designer, eventually working on robots and vacuum systems. In 2005, Dan with his wife and son moved from the California redwoods to Columbia.

Dan delighted in beauty and in nature. Dogs loved him, and he loved them back. He became known throughout Rothwell Heights (and points beyond) for walking with his giant white dog, Pappy.

Dan wanted to thank the many doctors, nurses and others who took good care of him.

Survived by his wife; his son Nick; and brother Jim.