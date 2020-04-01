Bobbie Nichols Smith, 85, of Columbia, passed away at his home on Sunday, March 29, 2020.

He was born on Nov. 3, 1934 in Hatton, the son of the late James Richard Smith and the late Pearl (Winn) Smith.

Bobbie was united in marriage to Nancy (Lasswell) Smith. She survives his passing.

Bobbie retired from Fulton State Hospital where he worked as a supervisor in Biggs Forensic Unit. He was a member of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows Callaway Lodge 105. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing with his son, J.W. and brother, Jimmy.

Those remaining to mourn his passing include his wife, Nancy; sons: J.W. Smith of Fulton and Michael Olson of Columbia; sisters: Jessie Vaughn and Marilyn Jatho of Fulton; sister-in-law, Dorothy Smith of Fulton; grandchildren: Jenna Houchins (Denny), Trevor Smith (Katie); great-grandchildren: Adley Houchins and Cameron Smith; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Eugene Smith and Roy “Jim” Smith; and sister, Earline Hawkins.

Bobbie’s wishes were to be cremated and a private family gathering will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations are suggested to Humane Society, c/o Maupin Funeral Home, 301 Douglas Boulevard, Fulton, MO 65251.

Condolences may be left for the family at maupinfuneralhome.com.