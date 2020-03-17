William Carrl “Bill” Cherrington, 82, of Glasgow, passed away quietly at his home on Saturday, March 14, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, March 18 at Friemonth-Freese Funeral Home in Glasgow, with Rev. Karen Alden officiating. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, March 17 at the funeral home. Burial will be in Washington Cemetery in Glasgow.

He was born on July 1, 1937 in Cooper County, the son of M.L. and Bennie (Cason) Cherrington. Bill graduated from Glasgow High School in 1955. On July 11, 1959, he married Nettie Taylor at the Glasgow United Methodist Church.

Bill was a lifelong farmer who enjoyed working outdoors. He was a lifetime member of the Glasgow United Methodist Church and the Glasgow American Legion Post 211. He served nearly 20 years in leadership roles for the church, and was also very active with the American Legion. He was instrumental in forming the local color guard which began serving local veterans’ funerals and continues today. He enjoyed speaking to local students about the history of the American flag, and developed an extensive presentation which was well received by students of all ages. In addition, he served over 25 years as a local MFA delegate. Bill was also an avid Glasgow Yellowjackets basketball fan. After a decorated playing career, he served as the team bus driver for many years, and kept the scorebook or ran the game clock for hundreds of games. He also served as a little league and junior Babe Ruth league baseball coach and volunteered numerous hours for local causes. However, his greatest joy was spending time with his family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife, Nettie of the home; his son, Jim (Mindy) Cherrington of Columbia; his daughter, Nancy Green of La Plata; seven grandchildren: Margaret (Darren) Day, Liz (Steven) Stepanovic, Mary (Tyler) Sanders, Dave Cherrington and Will Cherrington, all of Columbia; and Neil and Ryan Green of La Plata; and three great-grandchildren: Kathryn, Charlie and Emily Day, all of Columbia.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and one son, David Carrl Cherrington.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Glasgow United Methodist Church or to the Glasgow American Legion Post 211.