Julie Faye Eaker, 64, of Columbia, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at her home.

Her family will host a celebration of Julie’s life from 2 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 22 at the Fulton Events Center, Fulton.

Julie was born on Feb. 20, 1956 in Rolla, the daughter of Chuck McKee and the late Geri (Brown) McKee. In 1976 in Fulton she was united in marriage to David Eaker, who survives in their home. She worked for the United States Post System and later Advent Enterprises.

Julie enjoyed crafting, word puzzles and traveling. She will be forever remembered as an incredible cook with her special recipe for apple pie. She was an active member of the Greater Columbia Area Association of the Deaf and the Missouri Association of the Deaf. She gave countless hours as a volunteer to many organizations in Central Missouri. She was an active alumni member of the Missouri School for the Deaf. She was a friend and mentor to many in the deaf community. The heart of her life was her love for David, her sons and her dear grandchildren.

Survivors include her father: Chuck; her husband: David; her sons: Johnny (Krista) Eaker, Dennis (Jennifer) Eaker and Andy Eaker; her grandchildren: Elise Eaker, Caitlyn Helms, Keely Eaker, Mackenzie Eaker, Addison Eaker, Connor Eaker and Hadleigh Eaker; and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother: Geri and one brother: Ed McKee.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.

