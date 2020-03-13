Dr. Eddie Lee Keith, D.C., 84, of Fulton, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Fulton Manor Care Center. He was born Dec. 22, 1935 in Fulton; the son of Albert and Martha Keith.
Cremation arrangements by Columbia Cremation Care Center.
